Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Position Lowered by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Datadog makes up 3.8% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Datadog by 26.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in Datadog by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Datadog by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,827,777 shares of company stock worth $461,856,400. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $183.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.91. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,308.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

