Datamine (DAM) Market Capitalization Hits $509,986.26

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $509,986.26 and $7,615.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.00333881 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010627 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001021 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $709.62 or 0.01472426 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,380,802 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

