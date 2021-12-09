Datamine FLUX Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $675,576.87 and $5,509.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.31 or 0.08526578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,334.92 or 1.00292198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 968,173 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

