DDD Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 1.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in Novartis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Novartis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average of $87.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

