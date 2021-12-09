DDD Partners LLC Has $10.99 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.6% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,339,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $374.53 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $374.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.