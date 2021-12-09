DDD Partners LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $197.35 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.