Dean Stoecker Sells 2,500 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $186,650.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $189,075.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $173,075.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $2,462,250.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $177,900.00.

NYSE:AYX traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 483,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,519. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

