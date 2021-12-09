DecentBet (DBET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $228.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 52.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $80,296.30 and $228.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 83.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007312 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

