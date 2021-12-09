Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $44,526.88 (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market cap of $44,526.88 and $41.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.04 or 0.08610547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00079862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,595.80 or 0.99936098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp . The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market

