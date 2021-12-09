Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Achieves Market Capitalization of $314,713.53

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $314,713.53 and approximately $2,307.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

