DECOIN (DTEP) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, DECOIN has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $12.48 million and approximately $306,224.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015234 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000155 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000999 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,629,734 coins and its circulating supply is 55,993,890 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

