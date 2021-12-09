DeepBrain Chain 24-Hour Volume Tops $949,049.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $18.27 million and approximately $949,049.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056627 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

