DeHive Market Capitalization Tops $597,371.95 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a market cap of $597,371.95 and $342,053.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001459 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.10 or 0.08506166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00059465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,458.63 or 0.99972660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002788 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.