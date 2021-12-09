DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 768,495 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1,067.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768,495 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.17% of American Electric Power worth $69,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 573.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.