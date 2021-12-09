DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 58,005 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.44% of Akamai Technologies worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after buying an additional 1,259,329 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $258,546,000 after acquiring an additional 227,426 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $17,757,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $11,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,567 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

