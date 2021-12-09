DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of Waste Management worth $87,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $163.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

