DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 8,000 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.44% of Elastic worth $59,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $128.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -71.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.53. Elastic has a 52 week low of $97.89 and a 52 week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

In other news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $1,298,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,292 shares of company stock worth $42,739,291 in the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

