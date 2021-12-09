DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 707,476 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 776,915 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $92,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 732,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $94,523,000 after buying an additional 137,640 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 23,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Shares of QCOM opened at $182.63 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.49. The stock has a market cap of $204.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.