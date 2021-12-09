DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,139 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.27% of W.W. Grainger worth $55,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. FMR LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,175,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 87,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,404 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $505.70 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $510.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

