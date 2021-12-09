DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $59.24 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,863,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,578 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.19% of Suncor Energy worth $59,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

