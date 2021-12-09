DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $70.51 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,445 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.51% of Masco worth $70,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS stock opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.15.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.