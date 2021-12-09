DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $96.57 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 139,756 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.21% of TE Connectivity worth $96,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $158.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.18 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

