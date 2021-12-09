DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 243,305 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $99,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.37.

NYSE:BAC opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

