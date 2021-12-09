DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 37,825 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,825 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.15% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $95,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

