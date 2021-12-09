DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,973 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.24% of Sempra Energy worth $96,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $50,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 82.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $126.12 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.06 and a 200-day moving average of $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.