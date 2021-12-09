DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 448,463 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,846,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 448,463 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.34% of Pembina Pipeline worth $57,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,938,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after acquiring an additional 180,351 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after acquiring an additional 569,528 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $30.21 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -125.87, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -845.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on PBA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

