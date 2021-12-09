DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 80,552 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,552 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Zoom Video Communications worth $73,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,368 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 32.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $194.86 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.27 and a 52 week high of $451.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.06 and a 200-day moving average of $310.33.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.65.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total transaction of $625,923.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,656,655.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,886 shares of company stock valued at $24,039,864. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

