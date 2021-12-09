DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 9,901 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $69,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 63.7% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 23,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $203.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.66. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

