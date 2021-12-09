DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,832 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Moderna were worth $69,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $283.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.72. The company has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,250 shares of company stock valued at $153,919,735 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

