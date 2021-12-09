Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 13,447 Shares

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $187,047.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,760 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $284,827.20.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,901 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $40,759.05.

On Thursday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,053 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $42,742.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,402.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,396 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $206,438.64.

Shares of NYSE VMM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.81. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,795. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $14.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 338.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 190,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 146,690 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 56.3% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

