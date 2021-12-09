Dent Price Down 25% Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Dent coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $361.25 million and $39.65 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00041554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007165 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.