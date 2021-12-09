DePay Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $40,495.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002563 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DePay has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00056782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,128.24 or 0.08613461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00078774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,982.46 or 1.00114125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002817 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

