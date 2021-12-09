DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $4.70 or 0.00009660 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $122.57 million and $1.69 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.04 or 0.08610547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00079862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,595.80 or 0.99936098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002842 BTC.

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

