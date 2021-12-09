Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DWVYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

