Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $52.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.
UNFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.
United Natural Foods stock opened at $55.61 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
