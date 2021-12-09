Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $52.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $55.61 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

