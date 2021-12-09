Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $300.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.38.

NYSE:RNG opened at $214.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.43. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 0.73. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $180.09 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,981,270. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in RingCentral by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

