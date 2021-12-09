Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) to Hold

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Telenet Group stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

