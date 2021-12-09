Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,159 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.25 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,855. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

