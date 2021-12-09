Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 1,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 180,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

The company has a market cap of $834.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Digi International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Digi International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Digi International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

