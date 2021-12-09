Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI)’s stock price rose 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 51,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DATI)

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a Public Accelerator-Incubator. It invests in, develops, and acquires disruptive and innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company was founded on April 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Riverdale, NY.

