Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACU) Trading Down 13.1%

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU) traded down 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.78 and last traded at $65.78. 30,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 325,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $24,129,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $24,565,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $18,178,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $12,385,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $11,184,000.

