DigitalBits Price Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $384.81 million and $2.31 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.47 or 0.00287496 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003348 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000201 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

