Digix Gold Token Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $10,868.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for $38.16 or 0.00079097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041543 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00216368 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

DGX is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.