DILA Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DILA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. 4,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 45,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,454,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,413,000.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

