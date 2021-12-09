Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells $42,032.82 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $42,032.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 120,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 96,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

