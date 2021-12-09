Dimecoin Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $220.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00192817 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

