Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Acquired by United Maritime Capital LLC

United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares makes up about 4.9% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TNA traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.58. 116,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,532,685. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.21.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

