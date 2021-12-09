Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 2,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 24,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,241,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,275,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 175,679 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,125,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,130,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 565,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,700,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

