Divergent Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.19 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

