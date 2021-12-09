Divergent Wealth Advisors Has $15.74 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $281.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.98. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $221.62 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.